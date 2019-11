Photo credit: Shutterstock

Vicki, 57, was an original cast member on the franchise when it kicked off back in 2006. She appeared as a full-time housewife on every subsequent season until season 14, when producers demoted her and cut her from the opening credits. Vicki issued an ultimatum at BravoCon 2019 and insisted that she would quit the show if she was not bumped back up to a full-time role. "I’m never coming back reduced again. Let’s just say that. I’m either in all the way, or out,” she said during a panel discussion.