“I had several nervous breakdowns, but fortunately, no one noticed,” she reveals in a clip from a 20/20 special airing soon. “That was what I always thought.”

“I did have a few nervous breakdowns and was hospitalized several times. It was very difficult,” she continues. “ Fame was difficult , too, but this time I’m like, ‘OK, I’m 65. Thank God I’ve got Social Security now so I don’t have to worry.”

Roseanne is set to reprise her role as the show is making a comeback to the small screen March 27 on ABC.

Meanwhile, Roseanne is not the only member of the cast who had a shocking secret. John Goodman has noted in interviews that he is an alcoholic and a depressive. He told The Guardian, it’s “a chemical thing, a brain thing”, a sense of “general dissatisfaction with everything. I don’t want to do anything, nothing seems right. I have to be doing something else, but I don’t want to do anything else.” He catches himself, seeks to lighten the mood: “It’s just nuts.”

And he too suffered from nervousness, admitting that before landing his role on Roseanne, he would have panic attacks before going on stage while in musical theatre.