ROSELYNWIDE
Rough Time

Roselyn Sanchez’s Difficulties While Being Pregnant At 44

September 6, 2017 14:34PM

‘It’s brutal physically and mentally’, the actress says.

It hasn’t been an easy pregnancy for actress Roselyn Sanchez, who at 44 is having her second baby with husband Eric Winter.  

The couple, who have been married for eight years, already have a five year old named Sebella Rose.  

Before getting pregnant with their second child, the couple spent two years using various fertility treatments in hopes of getting pregnant again.

She describes the highs and lows of her pregnancy as being “brutal mentally and physically” and it has put a strain on her marriage to Eric.

She also wishes she knew how hard the challenges would be of conceiving beforehand, simply saying “It’s not easy”.

On the other hand, Sebella is excited for the baby to come, although she was hoping she would have a baby sister originally.

 “She was a little upset at first because she was hoping for a sister,” Roselyn explains.

Luckily, she’s come around and is “over the moon” at becoming a big sister.

As tough as it has been for the couple, Roselyn is “incredibly happy” with her journey and is excited to bring her baby boy into the world.

