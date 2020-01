RuPaul’s Drag Race is returning to VH1 for season 12 on Friday, February 28! Thirteen queens will be competing every Friday at 8:00 pm ET/PT to become “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and walk away with a cash prize of $100,000.

Following the show, viewers will get a chance to go behind the scenes and see all of the backstage drama during the after-show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.