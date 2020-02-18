Photo credit: Chris O'Meara/AP/Shutterstock

Denny, 39, who won the race on February 17, spoke to CBS Sports about the accident. “I didn’t see the contact the other car has with [Newman] when he was in the air,” he said. “The worst-case scenario you can possibly have any time you have a wreck is to have somebody’s nose kinda where your head is at.” Denny added that they are “praying for the best.”