Innocent!
Ryan Seacrest Speaks Out About Being 'Wrongly Accused' Of Sexual Assault
'To have my workplace conduct questioned was gut-wrenching.'
Ryan Seacrest was accused of sexual assault in November by a stylist who worked with him a decade ago on E! News. The network launched an investigation, but ended it on Thursday due to “insufficient evidence.” Now, the talk show host has spoken out about the accusations and the effects of being “wrongly accused.” Click through our gallery to see what he said.
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8
1/8
Sound off in the comments below!