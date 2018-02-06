NEWS
Innocent!

Ryan Seacrest Speaks Out About Being 'Wrongly Accused' Of Sexual Assault

February 6, 2018 11:37AM by

'To have my workplace conduct questioned was gut-wrenching.'

by

Ryan Seacrest was accused of sexual assault in November by a stylist who worked with him a decade ago on E! News. The network launched an investigation, but ended it on Thursday due to “insufficient evidence.” Now, the talk show host has spoken out about the accusations and the effects of being “wrongly accused.” Click through our gallery to see what he said.

Ryan Seacrest Speaks Out About Being 'Wrongly Accused' Of Sexual Assault

Ryan wrote a post in the Hollywood Reporter addressing the sexual assault accusations brought against him in November. "I do not take things for granted. Every day I am living my childhood dream because of the efforts of so many other people," the talk show host wrote. "I do my best to show and express my gratitude to my co-hosts, producers, guests, audiences, executives, partners and fans for the privilege of their collaboration and participation, and for the unwavering support of my loved ones and team."
"In November, I received a letter from a lawyer representing a former show stylist. She claimed that I mistreated her more than a decade ago when we worked together," he continued. "This arrived during an unprecedented public reckoning by women in our industry and beyond, courageously coming forward to share their stories, many of them heartbreaking. These women sought to bring attention to the systemic gender inequality that has occurred for decades. I was — and am — amazed at their bravery."
"To have my workplace conduct questioned was gut-wrenching," the 43-year-old explained. "I’ve always aimed to treat all of my colleagues with honesty, respect, kindness and compassion."
"Yet, I knew, regardless of the confidence I had that there was no merit to the allegations, my name would likely soon appear on the lists of those suspected of despicable words and deeds," he said. "The pressures of our overflowing newsfeeds would insist on it."
"On Feb. 1, I received notice that an independent third party found the claims to be unsubstantiated and that there was no evidence of wrongdoing on my part," Ryan continued. "I absolutely want to be part of the change, the progress, that is coming. I did not want to be a postscript of evidence of its cause."
The talk show host urged everyone to "see all sides, give everyone a chance to explain and to check for exculpatory evidence that may have been missed." He added: "At a time when improper interactions between men and women, particularly in the workplace, are part of a national conversation, we must find a way to ensure that everyone — the public, private and public institutions, accusers and alleged accused — is given the opportunity for a swift and fair review."
"We all have the right to be treated equally, regardless of our gender, race, faith, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity or other status," Seacrest said.
