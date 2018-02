The Academy award winning singer and his boyfriend stopped off at a local Fish and Chip shop before they headed to Soho House members club.

While outside the club, Brandon and Sam had quite the time! Sam's sister Lily was also in the mix, but had her back turned as the couple locked lips during their fun night out.

Sam looked too handsome in light denim jeans and a navy overcoat while Brandon was equally good looking in dark denim jeans and a black overcoat.

Earlier this year, Sam spoke about Brandon, and said, “I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy.” He told V Magazine, “I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon.”

The two made their official debut (on Instagram, of course!) as a couple in December, though they were spotted locking lips in New York City’s Greenwich Village back in October.