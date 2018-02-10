So Much Drama!
Kim Cattrall Accuses Sarah Jessica Parker Of Exploiting Her Brother's Death
The former co-stars are clearly no longer friends.
Kim Cattrall is not here for former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker! The actress already hinted at that months ago when she opted out of doing third Sex and the City film, but her latest comment has fans in shock. Sadly, the 61-year-old lost her brother Chris unexpectedly so Sarah sent her condolences. But she didn’t get the response one would expect.
