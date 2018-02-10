NEWS
Kim Cattrall Accuses Sarah Jessica Parker Of Exploiting Her Brother's Death

February 10, 2018 11:10AM

The former co-stars are clearly no longer friends.

Kim Cattrall is not here for former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker! The actress already hinted at that months ago when she opted out of doing third Sex and the City film, but her latest comment has fans in shock. Sadly, the 61-year-old lost her brother Chris unexpectedly so Sarah sent her condolences. But she didn’t get the response one would expect.

Kim Cattrall Accuses Sarah Jessica Parker Of Exploiting Her Brother's Death

Kim sent out this post on Instagram along with the caption, "My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now."
She continued, "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."
When Kim announced the passing of her brother on social media, Sarah commented saying, “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx."
As followers know, there's been plenty of bad blood between the two.
The two allegedly had a major falling out after Kim opted not to sign up for the third movie, after getting a long list on demands declined. And when approached by Extra about a third film, Sarah said, “It's over… we're not doing it," which seemed to confirm the belief of fans that it was all Kim's fault.
