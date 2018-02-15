The Drama Continues
Insider Says Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Privately’ Contacted Kim Cattrall After Brother’s Death
The actress isn't exploiting her former ‘SATC’ costar’s tragedy, a friend claims.
An insider is defending Sarah Jessica Parker amid Kim Cattrall’s explosive accusations against her former Sex and the City co-star. In the wake of her brother’s death, Kim has accused Sarah of exploiting the tragedy, bashing her for commenting on it on both Instagram and the red carpet. But a source close to Sarah claims her intentions are not self-serving — and that the actress even reached out to her former friend privately to extend her condolences.
