Two Sides

'Heartbroken': Sarah Jessica Parker Speaks Out About Kim Cattrall's 'Sex And The City' Diss

February 1, 2018 13:01PM

SJP's former costar claims she was never friends with any of her cast mates.

For six years, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall played best friends Carrie Bradshaw & Samantha Jones on the iconic HBO series Sex and the City.  Real life for them was much different, at least according to Kim, who shaded SJP and the rest of the cast when she not only shut down doing Sex and the City 3, but also claimed that the four of them weren’t friends in real life.  Sarah has finally responded to those claims in a new interview, where she said that she was “just heartbroken” by Kim’s comments.  Click-through for all the details.

The current star of HBO’s Divorce appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night, where he didn’t hold anything back regarding the problems between Parker and Cattrall.
He asked her what she thought of Cattrall’s claims that they weren’t friends on Sex and the City, something that Kim openly discussed during an interview with Piers Morgan back in October.  
“Just heartbroken,” admitted the actress.  “I mean, that whole week, you and I spoke about it endlessly, because I was just,  I don’t know, I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience. It’s sad, but I always think that what ties us together was this singular experience. It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I hope that that eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken. That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with it is such a privilege.”
Rumors have swirled that SATC producers may kill off Samantha’s character or just have her not be apart of it in order to do the third movie, which the 52-year-old responded with "I think once everybody has thoroughly experienced the grieving process, then [producer] Michael Patrick [King] can go back and sort of ponder what he might want to do and how he might want to proceed.  That’s the most clear answer I’ve given yet!”
Perhaps Andy could fill in as Samantha?  They recreated one of Carrie and Samantha’s hilarious scenes, to which Sarah said "I’m willing to go on the record and say you’re more suited certainly than Stephen Colbert. And I don’t know that Ellen (DeGeneres) is actually interested.  In fact, she might have passed,” she said of the two talk show hosts that were previously offered the part by her. “So, the part by default is yours!”
Another name floating around to play Samantha is actress Sharon Stone, which Parker sounded optimistic about.  “You’re not the first person that said it. I think it’s a really interesting idea, yeah," she said.
Who would you like to see replace Kim if Sex and the City 3 is a go?  Sound off in the comments! 

