Two Sides
'Heartbroken': Sarah Jessica Parker Speaks Out About Kim Cattrall's 'Sex And The City' Diss
SJP's former costar claims she was never friends with any of her cast mates.
For six years, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall played best friends Carrie Bradshaw & Samantha Jones on the iconic HBO series Sex and the City. Real life for them was much different, at least according to Kim, who shaded SJP and the rest of the cast when she not only shut down doing Sex and the City 3, but also claimed that the four of them weren’t friends in real life. Sarah has finally responded to those claims in a new interview, where she said that she was “just heartbroken” by Kim’s comments. Click-through for all the details.
