‘SATC’ Feud

Sarah Jessica Parker Responds To Kim Cattrall’s ‘Really Hurtful’ Comments About Her

February 14, 2018 14:20PM

‘She needed to say what she needed to say and that is her privilege’

Ever since Kim Cattrall blasted her Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker on her Instagram last weekend, fans have been wondering whether the former Carrie Bradshaw would ever go into details about their years-long feud. She has now opened up about it in a recent interview with People magazine. Click through to read what she said!

It was just a few months ago when Kim revealed to Piers Morgan that she and the rest of the women from the hit HBO show—including Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis—“were never friends.” She also took aim at Sarah calling her “demanding on set." “I think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is,” she continued.
The Divorce star finally responded to those comments in People, saying, “She said things that were really hurtful about me. We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it.”
The 52-year-old tried to focus on the good that came out their working together, “We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don’t want to mess with that.”
She even goes on to compliment Kim’s iconic portrayal of Samantha Jones, “I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part.” But she adds, “There was no fight. It was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded and I won’t.”
And to keep all further questions about the matter at bay, Sarah concluded, “She needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.”
