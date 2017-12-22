Ew!
Scott Disick Films Sofia Richie In Lingerie Dancing To Her Father Lionel's Music!
The 19-year-old may have some explaining to do.
Lionel Richie may not want to see this! The singer and American Idol judge has not hidden his fear about his daughter Sofia dating party animal Scott Disick, but that hasn’t stopped them from continuing their relationship. But while Sofia clearly is unbothered by her dad’s concerns, she may have taken things too far with this racy impromptu dance.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!