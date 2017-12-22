COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Ew!

Scott Disick Films Sofia Richie In Lingerie Dancing To Her Father Lionel's Music!

December 22, 2017 9:59AM

The 19-year-old may have some explaining to do.

Lionel Richie may not want to see this! The singer and American Idol judge has not hidden his fear about his daughter Sofia dating party animal Scott Disick, but that hasn’t stopped them from continuing their relationship. But while Sofia clearly is unbothered by her dad’s concerns, she may have taken things too far with this racy impromptu dance.

Scott Disick Films Sofia Richie In Lingerie Dancing To Her Father Lionel's Music!

Back to intro
1/6
The 19-year-old clearly is ready for Christmas already, as she wore a festive Santa jacket. But instead of pants, she decided to dance around the kitchen in white underwear while Scott recorded her. She showed her booty off as she threw her hands in the air and showed her moves.
The most bizarre part though is that of all the songs in the world, she decided to dance in lingerie to her dad's famous hit song, All Night Long!
In October, Lionel was asked by Us Weekly about Sofia's relationship, and he said, “Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on. I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?"
A month later, Sofia attempted to make it seem like her dad actually was fine with the relationship while they were on a red carpet together, telling E! "He's good. He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive, whatever that means."
Too bad as she said that, her father made a hand gesture that looked like a gun pointing at his head!
What are your thoughts on Scott filming Sofia in lingerie while she danced to her dad's song? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

ONE YEAR AGO, TODAY
Is Miley Cyrus Moving Down Under For Liam Hemsworth?