Scott and Mason stepped out in matching velour pants while out at Tosconova in Calabasas.

As fans know, Scott is quite close with Sofia Richie, who is only 19 years old.

Kris Jenner isn't having it! Andisn't having it! The momager grilled about the relationship on an upcoming episode of the show. "What's going on? Are you dating?" Kris askled, with Scott replying, "Sure."

"Are you dating one person? Just one?" she prompts. "Yeah. It's something new," he says. Kris then asks, "Are you going steady? "I guess that's what the kids are calling it, Scott responds. "Is it Sofia?" Kris says. "I mean, I guess you know who it is," he states.





As OK! readers know, Scott and Sofia went public with their relationship in September 2017.



"Wait, so how old is she?" Kris asks. "Because I really don't know. Is she Kylie's age? 20?"



"19," he answers. "And you're 32?" she responds.



"Four," Scott corrects.



"You're 34? OK, so I was 17 and Robert [Kardashian] was 12 years older," Kris recalls of her and her late ex-husband’s age gap.



"You were underage, [Sofia’s] not," Scott fires back.