Making Amends
Selena Gomez Donates To Time's Up After Facing Fire For Working With Woody Allen
Even the singer’s mother told her not to make a movie with the director.
Selena Gomez has come under fire in recent weeks for making the film A Rainy Day in New York with Woody Allen last summer. Even the actress’ mom threw her under the bus in a comment on Instagram, where she told fans she told her daughter not to work with the director, who’s been accused of molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child. While Selena has yet to speak out on the controversy, according to an insider she’s already taking steps to make amends — even if means donating her salary from the film.
1 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!