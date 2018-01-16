Out Of Line?
Selena Gomez's Mom Slams Her For Working With Woody Allen After Sexual Abuse Allegations
Mandy Teefey expressed her displeasure about her daughter's decisions yet again.
Selena Gomez‘ mother has been talking a lot about her daughter in the media lately, ironically after it was reported she was taken to the hospital for an evaluation after learning about her daughter reuniting with Justin Bieber. The two ended up unfollowing each other briefly on Instagram after the incident, but Mandy Teefey recently refollowed her. But now, a new comment she made about Selena may further sabotage their relationship!
1 of 6
2 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!