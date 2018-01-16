NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Out Of Line?

Selena Gomez's Mom Slams Her For Working With Woody Allen After Sexual Abuse Allegations

January 16, 2018 10:57AM

Mandy Teefey expressed her displeasure about her daughter's decisions yet again.

Selena Gomez‘ mother has been talking a lot about her daughter in the media lately, ironically after it was reported she was taken to the hospital for an evaluation after learning about her daughter reuniting with Justin Bieber. The two ended up unfollowing each other briefly on Instagram after the incident, but Mandy Teefey recently refollowed her. But now, a new comment she made about Selena may further sabotage their relationship!

Selena Gomez's Mom Slams Her For Working With Woody Allen After Sexual Abuse Allegations

Back to intro
1/6
Since the #MeToo revolution, in which numerous women have come forward to share their experiences with sexual misconduct by men they've worked with, many questioned why director Woody has been spared after being accused in 1992 of sexually abusing his then seven-year-old daughter. Several women who worked with Woody have apologized for doing so in the past few months.
Selena is working with him on upcoming film A Rainy Day in New York. Her mom apparently is not thrilled about it, and took to Instagram to respond to a comment about why Selena has not apologized about working with the director.
Mandy, who goes by the handle, @kicked2thecurbproductions, replied, "Sorry, No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears."
Selena has not apologized, but she did say last year when Billboard asked her about working with Woody, "To be honest, I'm not sure how to answer—not because I'm trying to back away from it. [The Harvey Weinstein allegations] actually happened right after I had started [on the movie]. They popped up in the midst of it. And that's something, yes, I had to face and discuss. I stepped back and thought, 'Wow, the universe works in interesting ways.'"
Meanwhile, her female co-stars, Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall revealed this week they are donating their salary from the film to Time's Up.
Do you think Selena's mother should be commenting on her daughter? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS