Selena Gomez Nearly Flashes Her Underwear In Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

Selena stepped out in Hollywood looking happy and healthy to do some shopping with her friends on Thursday.

The singer left little to imagination in a sexy, low-cut, black and red dress for the outing. But as she was leaving Barney's New York, the already-revealing dress rose a little too high!

The 25-year-old almost flashed her underwear when a gust of wind caused the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

This is one of the first times the "Bad Liar" singer has stepped out into the public eye after returning from a two-week treatment program for depression and anxiety

According to Us Weekly, Gomez voluntarily checked herself into a New York City treatment facility that focuses on mental wellness and empowerment in January. “It’s about physical, mental wellness and clean eating. She was there for about two weeks but she was also in the city doing work,” dished an insider. “She feels great.”

“She doesn’t want to slip back to where she was ever,” said the source. “She always wants to be proactive… she’s had a lot going on the last few months and she wanted to clear her mind and thought this was the way to do it…she loved it. She will be back at some point during the year.”