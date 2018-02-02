NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Oops!

Selena Gomez Nearly Flashes Her Underwear In Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

February 2, 2018 14:50PM by

The singer returned to the public eye after checking into a treatment facility.

by

Selena Gomez has returned to the public eye after checking herself into a rehab facility to get help for depression and anxiety. But the singer’s first week back didn’t go well when she suffered a majorly embarrassing wardrobe malfunction! A gust of wind caused her revealing dress to rise so high that she almost flashed her underwear! Click through our gallery to see the photos.

Selena Gomez Nearly Flashes Her Underwear In Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

Back to intro
1/7
Selena stepped out in Hollywood looking happy and healthy to do some shopping with her friends on Thursday.
The singer left little to imagination in a sexy, low-cut, black and red dress for the outing. But as she was leaving Barney's New York, the already-revealing dress rose a little too high!
The 25-year-old almost flashed her underwear when a gust of wind caused the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.
This is one of the first times the "Bad Liar" singer has stepped out into the public eye after returning from a two-week treatment program for depression and anxiety.
According to Us Weekly, Gomez voluntarily checked herself into a New York City treatment facility that focuses on mental wellness and empowerment in January. “It’s about physical, mental wellness and clean eating. She was there for about two weeks but she was also in the city doing work,” dished an insider. “She feels great.”
“She doesn’t want to slip back to where she was ever,” said the source. “She always wants to be proactive… she’s had a lot going on the last few months and she wanted to clear her mind and thought this was the way to do it…she loved it. She will be back at some point during the year.”
What do you think of Selena's embarrassing wardrobe malfunction? Sound off in the comment section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS