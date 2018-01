Her mother may have an issue with her sparking things back up with Justin, but he’s clearly had an influence on Selena as she’s been snapped attending church regularly— same as he has

After this particular service, the 25-year-old is spotted wearing a big smile and a sweatshirt with the words “I Feel Love” written on it.

She donned comfortable dark clothes (pairing the sweatshirt with black jeans and patent leather boots) as she made her way to her ride afterward.

She was even feeling so good that she stopped for a chat with some pals.

But where was Justin? The two rang in the New Year together with her family in Mexico just a few days ago.

After a year of ups and downs in 2017, maybe church gave her the renewed spirit she needed to embrace these next 12 months like never before.