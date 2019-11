Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

This tribute to the Lover hitmaker came after Selena received backlash for posting a selfie wearing the reality star’s shapewear brand, SKIMS. “Why is Selena wearing skims after Kim bullied Taylor publicly” one fan wondered. “Wait. Skims??? Isn't that by Kim?” another wrote, with the rat emoji. “It’s Kim’s brand she’s promoting it on her story. That’s wrong on so many levels after what Kim did to Taylor, did u forget how bad the bullying was towards Taylor?? And she did an interview about it recently she’s not ok with Kim,” another Swiftie Tweeted. Selena subsequently took down the selfie.