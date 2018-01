The Weeknd. It’s just been a few short months since the pop stars rekindled their romance, following a dramatic breakup between Selena and her ex

But after all that, Life & Style has revealed that the two might be on the rocks once again. “Selena and Justin have been arguing non-stop. Their closest friends say they are on the verge of breaking up,” their source claims.

They claimed that the “It Ain’t Me” singer has been jealous about how much time they’ve spent apart, including the time when Justin went on vacation with his mother in Maldives earlier this month as just one example.

The insider continued, “[Selena] can’t get over her jealousy issues and was even bitter about Justin going away with his mom while she was working in NYC.”

They went on to claim that “Selena was constantly calling Justin during his trip, and he reached a boiling point and put his phone on silent.” Uh oh.

Hailee Steinfeld on Instagram, leading many to think that there might be something going on between the two—though The straw that might have broken the camel’s back was when the “Sorry” crooner began followingon Instagram, leading many to think that there might be something going on between the two—though she’s denied it in the past

Either way, the source claims Justin has been at the end of his rope. “Justin’s become tired of Selena’s issues. He still cares about her, but he’s had enough of her overbearing behavior.”