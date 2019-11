Photo credit: INSTARImages

However, Selena detailed the realities and hardships of being on the road for so long. “But it was really hard on me. It was a lot of isolation and a lot of work,” she explained. “But, that’s not what bothered me — I think it was just more internal. I just didn’t know if I had the strength to get through that before. I’m not quite sure, but I know that it’s important to me. So I’ll figure it out.”