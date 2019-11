Photo credit: Shutterstock

Selena doesn’t believe in an all work and no play policy! This month, she was spotted out and about on several occasions. On Sunday, November 17, Selena attended the ACLU SoCal’s Annual Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The singer stunned in a spice-colored dress for the annual event. To top off the look, Selena wore black platform heels and a red lip. Prior to that, Selena attended the Frozen 2 movie premiere with her little sister,, in matching outfits.