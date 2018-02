On Friday, Selena stepped out looking adorable in vintage Wrangler overalls. She kept her long dark hair loose and wavy and wore minimal makeup, but still managed to look glamorous.

The “It Ain’t Me” singer enjoyed a busy day with friends that began at Casa Vega Mexican restaurant in Sherman Oaks. Afterwards, the girls relaxed by a lake, where they fed the ducks!

Justin Bieber supported the decision. The girls’ day out occurred just one day after a source told E! News that Selena checked into the NYC treatment center to “get back to a healthy place.” Even her boyfriendsupported the decision.

"She had a difficult year, especially towards the end, and she decided she wanted to spend some time focusing on herself," the insider explained. "It was all about wellness and her health."

After her day out, Selena changed things up and looked ultra glamorous as she headed to Ysabel restaurant with friends that night.