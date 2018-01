7 of 8

Photo credit: Getty

"As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out," Selena said during an interview last year. "It had become so consuming to me. It's what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn't want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn't want to care about. I always end up feeling like s**t when I look at Instagram. Which is why I'm kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit."