Selena was spotted as a security guard accompanied her to her car. She was bundled up in black leggings and lace-up boots, and wore a tan coat.

The Weeknd. Selena and Justin haven’t been able to get enough of each other since they got back together last October after she split from

Just this past weekend, the couple flew to Jamaica together to celebrate the wedding of Justin’s dad. While in the Caribbean, Serena and Justin were spotted cuddling up to one another.

Even though this is the second time around for Selena and Justin, sources close to the couple say this time, their relationship is different.

"They have both changed, their lives are so different and it really seems things could work out great this time,” an insider told People