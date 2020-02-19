Chris Noth‘s family just got a little bigger. The Sex and The City actor, 65, welcomed his second child with wife Tara Wilson. Chris made the announcement via his Instagram account on Wednesday, February 19 with a sweet post of baby Keats Noth.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Chris Noth‘s family just got a little bigger. The Sex and The City actor, 65, welcomed his second child with wife Tara Wilson. Chris made the announcement via his Instagram account on Wednesday, February 19 with a sweet post of baby Keats Noth.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!