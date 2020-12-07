Olympic gold medalist Shaun White didn’t take home a win after selling his Malibu, Calif., home — which was listed by Aaron Kirman and Christopher Cortazzo/Compass for $8,000,000 on November 25 after he purchased the property for a whopping $10,750,000 in 2016.

The snowboarder previously sold his other Malibu home for $11,800,000 last year, which he bought from Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss. White bought the stunning property six years prior for $8,940,000 and once rented the retreat to singer Frank Ocean.

Luckily, White still has a place to keep his snowboarding gear at one of his other three properties. The 34-year-old owns two Los Angeles, Calif., homes and a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom New York City apartment, which he purchased in 2014 for $2,895,000.

Scroll through to see White’s former home with breathtaking views.