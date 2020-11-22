Can this quarantine romance stand the test of time? A source exclusively tells OK! no! While it appears Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have spent 2020 in hardcore flirt mode — goofing off on Insta, hanging by the pool, road-tripping to Utah — Dobrev’s friends have cautioned that “this is a dead-end romance,” claims the insider.

“Shaun shows up and posts pictures of them on social media, but the fact is they’ve barely spent any time together — they hook up, and then he goes back to his own place, which kind of says it all,” the source explains.

The insider adds that the Olympic snowboarder, 34, “rarely” invites the Vampire Diaries star, 31, to either of his two Hollywood Hills pads and is proving his “flaky reputation” is legit.

NINA DOBREV EXPLAINS HER SCARY HOSPITAL PHOTOS TO ALARMED FANS

“Nina’s pals are telling her to find a mature guy and stop chasing these pipe dream relationships with celebrities that are only going to lead to heartbreak.”

The brunette beauty — who dated Ian Somerhalder for a few years — and the athlete were first spotted riding their bikes together in Malibu, Calif., in March. Two months later, the pair were Instagram official.

“Adding to resume: hairdresser ✂️” the actress captioned a photo of herself cutting White’s hair. In the snap, Dobrev held up a pair of scissors while White made a silly face.

For his part, White captioned his snap, “My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did 😨✂️.”

“#QuarantineCuts,” the red-headed stud added alongside before and after photos of his new look.

In September, Dobrev shared a silly selfie of the couple in honor of his birthday. “To the most untalented, humorless, least athletic, least coordinated, least gifted and my least favorite person … happy birthday @shaunwhite. hang in there. one day you will accomplish something. #dontgiveup,” she wrote.

Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable moment. One person wrote, “OMG I’m so happy @nina is happy,” while another echoed, “OMG such a gorgeous couple.” A third user added, “Thanks for this. Great post.”

Time will tell if Dobrev and White can make their romance go the distance.