Look Away, P!
Shemar Moore Steps Out With New Lady After Shutting Down Phaedra Parks Romance Rumors
The ‘S.W.A.T.’ star brought Anabelle Acosta as his date to the Grammy Awards.
Shemar Moore has a new lady in his life! Months after he shut down rumors of a relationship between him and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, the S.W.A.T. actor debuted his new romance with Quantico actress Anabelle Acosta at the 2018 Grammy Awards last night. And Shemar revealed the surprisingly old fashioned way he introduced himself to the brunette beauty!
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!