COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

Shemar Moore Brings Anabelle Acosta To Grammys Not Phaedra Parks PP View Gallery
Look Away, P!

Shemar Moore Steps Out With New Lady After Shutting Down Phaedra Parks Romance Rumors

January 29, 2018 10:24AM

The ‘S.W.A.T.’ star brought Anabelle Acosta as his date to the Grammy Awards.

Shemar Moore has a new lady in his life! Months after he shut down rumors of a relationship between him and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, the S.W.A.T. actor debuted his new romance with Quantico actress Anabelle Acosta at the 2018 Grammy Awards last night. And Shemar revealed the surprisingly old fashioned way he introduced himself to the brunette beauty!

Shemar Moore Steps Out With New Lady After Shutting Down Phaedra Parks Romance Rumors

Back to intro
1/7
"I wrote an email. I did that impromptu, chivalry stuff. I took a chance, I took a leap," Shemar told ET. "But Miss Anabelle Acosta, she's beautiful, look at her."
"We had never met each other," he continued. "I wrote [the email] just knowing there's no way she's going to hit me back...But I went back to my creative writing classes, I got my mama in my head, 'Show respect,' and I was a poet. Poetry in these fingertips! I wrote a little something something, and I just waited...A few days went by, and then bam!"
"You know what the first thing she said to me [was]?" he added. "'Mr. Shemar Moore, I hear you've been looking for me. Watch yourself!' I was like, 'Oh, it's on!'"
Even though they were making their red carpet debut, the couple admitted they haven’t known each other long and have only been “talking for a bit.” “We’re having fun tonight,” Anabelle told ET.
"I said, 'You want to be spontaneous? You want to do something that most people won't do? You responded to my email. Let's just go big and have fun, because it's a good story,'" Shemar said. "It's a good story no matter how it plays out. It's already a great story!"
In November, Shemar clapped back at rumors he was dating Phaedra, whom he’d gotten flirty with on Andy Cohen’s late night show Watch What Happens Live over a year ago. Phaedra sparked dating rumors when she posted a photo on Instagram calling Shemar “bae” nearly a year later. Shemar admitted to E! that while the pair “flirted” and “got our little kissy face on,” it was “the last time that I’ve ever seen or met Phaedra.”
What do you think of Shemar and Anabelle as a couple? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE