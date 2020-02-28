trending in NEWS
- ‘The Amazing Race’ Production Goes On Hiatus Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
- Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Regrets Her Role In ‘Shallow Hal’
- Kanye West Steps Out After Taylor Swift Throws Shade In New Music Video
- Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo Of True & North Praying
- Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Has 2 Charges Dropped In Jen Harley Domestic Violence Case
A judge granted Skai Jackson‘s request for a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie on Thursday, February 28. The actress filed legal documents after the rapper threatened to “kill” her amid their social media feud, and now there are measures in place to make sure the Disney Channel alum is protected.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Thanksgiving! 🍁 #ReachForTheSkai
A post shared by S K A I (@skaijackson) on
View this post on Instagram
I’m not you hoes and you hoes are not me... okay? Okay.
A post shared by Bhabie🦋 (@bhadbhabie) on
View this post on Instagram
Still go crazy fully clothed 🤪 you hoes ain’t like me...
A post shared by Bhabie🦋 (@bhadbhabie) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bhabie🦋 (@bhadbhabie) on
View this post on Instagram
Repost from @zadriansmith Picking up lil sis and heading to the #TommyxZendaya show at the legendary @ApolloTheater in #Harlem. Sending positive vibes and energy to @Zendaya and @LuxuryLaw for another amazing show tonight! Can’t wait to see what you two have concocted for the kids. #WaitforIt #ReachForTheSkai
A post shared by S K A I (@skaijackson) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Bhad Bhabie
- skai jackson
Sound off in the comments below!