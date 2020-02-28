trending in NEWS

A judge granted Skai Jackson‘s request for a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie on Thursday, February 28. The actress filed legal documents after the rapper threatened to “kill” her amid their social media feud, and now there are measures in place to make sure the Disney Channel alum is protected.

