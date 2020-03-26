NBA star Tristan Thompson likes courting. That doesn’t mean running up and down a basketball court, although he clearly loves that! No, he likes courting women. We lay it out here with our Tristan Thompson dating history.

Tristan’s tempestuous relationship with Khloé Kardashian has involved cheating, and in March 2019, she finally slam-dumped him. This came after he allegedly cheated on her with Khloé’s sister Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Take a deep dive into our slideshow of Tristan Thompson dating history and discover who the baller has stepped out with and stepped out on — and how many slam-dumps he’s been involved with.