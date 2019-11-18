Gabrielle Union and basketball star Dwyane Wade have been together since 2009, which is several lifetimes by Hollywood standards. They got married in 2014 and had their first baby girl in 2018.

But when they first met Dwyane was married, and Gabrielle was recently divorced. So how did it grow, blossom and bloom into a decade-long love affair?

Dive into the gallery to see the highs and lows of their marriage.