1. Meet Cute.
Gabrielle and Dwyane first locked eyes in February of 2007. It was at a sponsored Super Bowl party that they were cohosting, and even though Gabrielle had divorced her ex, Chris Howard, a year earlier, Dwyane was married to Siohvaughn Funches.
2. Two Years Later.
It was just two years later when Gabrielle and Dwyane were seen for the first time together in public in 2009. Dwyane was cohosting a Summer Groove charity dinner, and he brought Gabrielle as his guest.
3. Lawsuits.
Dwyane was divorcing his now-ex in 2010, and he filed for sole custody of their two children in May. Siohvaughn decided to file a lawsuit against Gabrielle for “emotional distress” claiming Gabrielle engaged in “sexual foreplay” with Dwyane in front of the children. It was later dismissed by the court in August of 2010.
4. Summer Groove.
Likely because their first Summer Groove date had gone so well — or maybe because Dwyane’s divorce had just finalized — Gabrielle and Dwyane made their red carpet debut at the 2010 Summer Groove bash.
5. Custody.
In March 2011, Dwyane was awarded sole custody of his children, Zaire and Zion.
The court found that “[Funches] has embarked on an unstoppable and relentless pattern of conduct for over two years to alienate the children from their father, and lacks either the ability or the willingness to facilitate, let alone encourage, a close and continuing relationship between them.” Dwayne also had custody of his nephew.
6. Cover Models.
By January of 2012, Gabrielle and Dwyane were posing together on the cover of Essence where they publicly discussed their relationship. Dwyane said, "We're not rushing it. Both of us have been married before, and we understand that if we choose to marry again, we want it to be right. We both took failing at marriage hard. The next time it's gotta be forever."
7. They Split.
In early 2013, Dwyane and Gabrielle split for three months but never strayed too far from the other’s orbit. Things seemed to be back to normal by April when Gabrielle went with him to the Miami Heat Family Festival. Gabrielle later told Glamour that they’d split because of “distance and scheduling.”
With a ring worth a reported $1 million (it’s 8.5 carats), Dwyane asked Gabrielle to be his bride in December of 2013. He asked her while on the construction site of their new home, and the boys held up signs that asked, “Will you marry us?” Gabrielle posted a picture of the ring to her Instagram saying, “Sooooo this happened... #Yessss” along with a string of emojis.
9. Married.
The couple officially tied the knot with Dwyane’s two sons and nephew in tow at a castle in Miami in August of 2014. They then honeymooned in the Maldives.
10. Four Years Later.
With their fourth anniversary in 2018, Gabrielle had their wedding on her mind. She told her Instagram following that "Waking up every morning next to my best friend is a blessing I could've never imagined."
11. Baby Girl.
The couple welcomed a baby girl into the family via a surrogate because Gabrielle suffers from adenomyosis in November of 2018. The girl's name is Kaavia James, and Gabrielle posted to Instagram that it was "A LOVELY DAY. We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate. 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!"
12. It’s Love!
In August of 2019, Gabrielle attended a taping of America’s Got Talent and wore a dress filled with images of Dwyane’s face. That’s love.
