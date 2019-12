Photo credit: INSTARImages

The comment was seemingly made in reference to the backlash the SNL star received over his relationship with the supermodel. Pete also expressed that he didn’t understand why people were so angry over his relationship and that he was the best option anyone could have when dating someone that looked like him. “I mean, if I’m your type of guy that your daughter or mother is into, then trust me, I’m the best-case scenario,” the comedian explained.