Photo credit: MEGA

Their outing upstate comes just days after the supermodel showed up to support Pete while he recorded his podcast on November 10 . “[Kaia and a friend] sat in the VIP section in the front,” a source told RadarOnline.com . “She left the event around five minutes to 11 with the male friend. And about 15 minutes later, Pete left by himself. There is no way she would’ve gone to the podcast if she were not involved with Pete!”