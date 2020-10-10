Staying sober in show business, an industry that is filled with plenty of opportunities to party, is no easy task.

In fact, it is all too easy to spiral out of control, as many stars have unfortunately proven. Alcohol and substance abuse can mask the pressures of being constantly in the spotlight, but have devastating effects that harm individuals, marriages and families.

However, many celebrities have made the commitment to their health and figured out a path to sobriety that worked — and, in the case of these stars, is still clearly working. Whether relying on faith, 12-step programs, physical exercise or sheer determination to maintain their sober lives, these Hollywood luminaries are shining examples to look up to.

Scroll through the gallery below to find out their tips to staying sober!