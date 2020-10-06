Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous while posing for her Grazia USA photoshoot, which was released on Tuesday, October 6. The fashion magazine just launched in the United States, and of course, they had one of the world’s most famous celebrities on their first global cover.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet took to social media to show off 12 covers of different Grazia editions on October 5. “I’m so honored to be the first ever global cover star of GRAZIA,” she tweeted. “From the U.K. to Italy, the Middle East to India, I’m grateful to be able to bring SKIMS to every woman, everywhere.”

Of course, Kardashian’s fans immediately commented on the stunning images. One person wrote, “Congratulations @KimKardashian! You’re always working hard & setting record breaking examples! Continued blessings,” while another echoed, “You’re killing it, girl. Keep on rocking!!!!!!”

A third user added, “Congratulations!!! This is inspiring.”

During the candid interview, the 39-year-old revealed why KUWTK is coming to an end in 2021 and how the family coped with the news.

“Oh, it was honestly the most emotional day,” the SKIMS founder admitted. “The tears. I mean, I think I was crying all weekend. I’ll probably get emotional now on the phone. It was just a really emotional decision.”

The brunette beauty also confessed the real reason as to why they are saying goodbye to reality television. “It’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven’t had a break for 14 years,” she shared. “We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin-off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us.”

Nonetheless, the television personality is grateful to share her life with viewers for years. “This was a dream of all of ours,” she said. “We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we’re on 20.”

Kardashian also revealed her husband, Kanye West, had coronavirus, and she was by his side through the whole ordeal. “Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” she said. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help. I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

