Stars Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Festive IGNITE Bash in Los Angeles

Opposites attract! Stars celebrated Valentine’s Day in style thanks to Dan Bilzerian’s annual Angels & Devils party on Thursday, February, 13.

To kick off the V-Day festivities, IGNITE beverages launched its new vodka and hosted a Valentine’s bash in L.A. on Thursday. The theme of angels and devils was carried out throughout the event with fire-breathing bartenders, contortionists and fun décor all around the estate.

Celebrity attendees included Machine Gun Kelly, Wiz Khalifa, Chance the Rapper, The Weeknd, Brody Jenner, Logan Paul and more.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, shared a photo of IGNITE beer bong cups during the party. YouTube star Paul, 24, posed on the carpet ahead of the holiday bash and later partied with both the costumed angels and devils in attendance.

There was a tattoo bar and piercing station for stars to take part in as well as ice sculptures and an aphrodisiac-themed menu was made for lovers with IGNITE vodka mixed drinks, sushi, lobster, and small bites.

On Valentine’s Day itself, many celebs shared sweet tributes to their loved ones, including Joe Jonas who posted a photo of his wife, Sophie Turner, one day after Us confirmed that they were expecting their first child together.

John Legend went a different route to honor his lady, Chrissy Teigen. The “All of You” crooner, 41, guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, February 14, and had a video montage made to pay tribute to his wife’s feet, which she hates.

“Honestly, she is literally going to kill me, but I think those feet are beautiful,” the father of two explained following the clip. “I love them. And I want to say happy Valentine’s Day to my wife.”

Newly-single Vanessa Hudgens, showed herself some love on the holiday after Us broke that she and boyfriend Austin Butler had called it quits in January 2020.

“Happy Valentine’s to me,” the High School Musical star, 31, sang in a video via Instagram on Friday. “Happy day of loving myself. Happy Valentine’s Day to me.”

