Stassi Schroeder Gets Blasted By Fans For Defending ‘Girl With No Job’ Amid Racism Scandal

Claudia Oshry Soffer, AKA ‘The Girl With No Job’ may have ‘no followers’ soon, as she is facing a major racism scandal that involves old tweets of hers that were dug up. The tweets in question appear to be anti-Muslim and attack former President Barack Obama. Not only that, but it’s also been exposed that her mother is Pamela Geller, a controversial right-wing activist who has a history of anti-Muslim rhetoric. She does have one major supporter in this: Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, who defended Claudia and her sister, and Stassi’s The Morning Breath costar, Jackie on social media, where she was blasted by fans for doing so. Click through for all the details.