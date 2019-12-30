Photo credit: Shutterstock

In the past decade, Steph has broken records in the NBA and gained notoriety for his ability to make shots further out from the 3-point line. During his 2015-2016 season with the Warriors, the team had a record 73-wins which is the NBA’s highest number of wins per season. He also surpassed Ray Allen’s 2009-2010 season record of 269 3-pointers and scored 402 3-pointers in his 2015-2016 season with the Warriors.