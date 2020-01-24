Stephen Curry admitted he was happy at first when he got injured in October 2019 because he was able to spend more time with his three children. The Golden State Warriors player shares Riley, Ryan, and Canon with his wife Ayesha.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Stephen Curry admitted he was happy at first when he got injured in October 2019 because he was able to spend more time with his three children. The Golden State Warriors player shares Riley, Ryan, and Canon with his wife Ayesha.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!