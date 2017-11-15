Terri, Bindi, & Robert Celebrate Steve Irwin Day At Australia Zoo 11 Years After His Death

Terri, Bindi, and Robert Irwin honored their late husband and father while celebrating Steve Irwin Day at the Australia Zoo on Wednesday. The famed Crocodile Hunter star died in September 2006 when a stingray’s barb pierced his heart. Now, 11 years later, his family continues his passion for wildlife preservation by running the zoo, and they’ll soon even be returning to the world of television thanks to a new partnership with Animal Planet. Click through to see the adorable pics of Steve’s family!