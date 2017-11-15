NEWS
Bittersweet

Terri, Bindi, & Robert Celebrate Steve Irwin Day At Australia Zoo 11 Years After His Death

November 15, 2017 15:32PM

The family will soon be returning to the Animal Planet with brand new shows.

Terri, Bindi, and Robert Irwin honored their late husband and father while celebrating Steve Irwin Day at the Australia Zoo on Wednesday. The famed Crocodile Hunter star died in September 2006 when a stingray’s barb pierced his heart. Now, 11 years later, his family continues his passion for wildlife preservation by running the zoo, and they’ll soon even be returning to the world of television thanks to a new partnership with Animal Planet. Click through to see the adorable pics of Steve’s family!

The Irwin crew asked everyone to wear khaki to the zoo in honor of Steve.
“When you see that khaki uniform, it is a sign that somebody is there to get in and get their hands dirty and save an animal or campaign for wildlife conservation,” the zoo’s website explained.
Of course, it wasn’t officially Steve Irwin day until the reptiles came out.
Bindi fearlessly held on tight to a giant snake with her boyfriend, Chandler Powell.
Terri made her late husband proud by casually bringing an alligator out onto the field.
Then Bindi gave it a mid-day snack.
No fear!
That same day, Bindi posted a sweet pic of her and her dad on Instagram. She captioned it, “Today we remember all that Dad achieved for wildlife and wild places around the world. He taught me that we must all treat animals the way we wish to be treated.”
“I strive to encourage people to remember that conservation is not only about the cute and cuddly creatures, but also our crocodilians, snakes and sharks. We are all connected in some way,” she wrote.
