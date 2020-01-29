Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, which means plenty of snacks, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime show…and star-studded commercials! Find out which celebrities will be featured in this year’s ads.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, which means plenty of snacks, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime show…and star-studded commercials! Find out which celebrities will be featured in this year’s ads.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!