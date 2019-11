Photo credit: Shutterstock

Tamar hasn’t been afraid to be fully transparent when comes to her fan base. The singer recently shared a heartfelt message on her journey to rebuilding her life after divorcing her ex-husband . Tamar explained to fans that her new world is now built around her son, her family and around boyfriend David Adefeso . "Everything I’ve lost, God is going to give right back and more… but THIS time, it will actually belong to me. I’ll keep it All forever!! I can’t believe he loves me THIS much!!! If he knows MY name, he knows yours too!!! GLORY,” the singer tweeted.