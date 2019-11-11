Ashley Graham knows how to throw a party. The supermodel celebrated her baby shower on November 8 at the Foundry in New York City surrounded by family and friends.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Ashley Graham knows how to throw a party. The supermodel celebrated her baby shower on November 8 at the Foundry in New York City surrounded by family and friends.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!