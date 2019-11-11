Photo credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

She joked, “There’s so much food, there’s a big cake that’s bigger than the one at our wedding." She added that the party itself was bigger than her wedding and similar to Christmas. Ashley took to Instagram after the celebration and thanked her loved ones for coming to the party. "I’ve never had so many hands on my belly and I LOVE IT,” she quipped. “We feel so lucky and excited to be experiencing this new chapter with all of you in our lives and everyone who has shared so much love here!"