Into the Woods

Back To School! Taylor Swift Makes Rare Appearance To Learn A New Skill

March 1, 2018 10:29AM

She ran into some fans taking a class in Big Sur, California.

Taylor Swift isn’t “Out of the Woods” just yetthe singer was spotted going back to nature to learn a new skill! The 28-year-old ran into some fans at the Ventana falconry class in Big Sur, California this week. Taylor was learning to feed the falcons and posed for a few photos while holding the birds. Click through to find out more!

The pop star was super casual at the falconry, wearing no makeup, leggings, and a sweatshirt.
She was even nice enough to pose with some fans for a photo. "Another highlight of our California adventure, running into @taylorswift during our Falcon Experience in a Big [Sur]," the fan wrote on Instagram. "She was sweet and ended up spending about 20 minutes with us and the majestic birds."
In some other photos captured from the day, Taylor can be seen holding and petting the large creatures.
This was a rare sighting of Taylor, who has kept a low profile since going off social media completely last year. She re-emerged after dropping Reputation, but has still kept out of the public eye.
But despite being MIA, the "Gorgeous" singer assures fans on her new album that she's doing better than ever—and it might have something to do with her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
What do you think about Taylor heading 'back to school'? Let us know in the comments! 

