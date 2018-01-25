‘Bad Blood'
Pay Up! Taylor Swift Gets Sued By Real Estate Broker For Over $1 Million Dollars!
They claim she refuses to pay a seven figure commission for her new NYC townhouse.
Looks like Taylor Swift has some new “Bad Blood” brewing, and this time… it’s not with Kim Kardashian or Katy Perry. Turns out, it’s with a real estate broker, who claims she’s refusing to pay them $1 million dollars in commission for the purchase of her new townhouse in NYC! Click through for all the details.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!