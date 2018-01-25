Pay Up! Taylor Swift Gets Sued By Real Estate Broker For Over $1 Million Dollars!

Page Six reported that reported that an unnamed broker of the brokerage firm Douglas Elliman introduced Taylor to the owner of 153 Franklin Street in trendy Triebca last year, which abuts a building where she has a duplex penthouse.

Although the same broker showed Swift representatives the digs at 153 Franklin Street, another broker took the deal . According to the complaint filed in the case on Thursday, the broker from Elliman had a written promise to exclusively represent Swift in her purchase of the townhouse.

The same broker even showed her alternatives from 153 Franklin Street, and did a ton of leg work in the process. Ultimately, the Elliman agent was cut out of the deal, according to the lawsuit.

Douglas Elliman is suing for the commission, which equals six percent of the sale price. The total? $1.08 million!

There may be a loop hole for Taylor in all of this, as her management company Firefly, excluded Douglas Elliman from the October closing, the suit says. The case is pending.