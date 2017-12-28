Her Past Revealed
‘Teen Mom’ Star Matt Baier’s New Wife Once Arrested For Driving High On Cocaine
Amber Portwood's ex married Jennifer Conlon in November after a whirlwind romance.
Amber Portwood’s ex-fiancé Matt Baier only just married Jennifer Conlon after a whirlwind romance, and already shocking secrets from her past are being uncovered! In addition to her November arrest on drug charges, RadarOnline.com has discovered that Jennifer was arrested in 2012 for driving while under the influence of cocaine!
1/8
Sound off in the comments below!