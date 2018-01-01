REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Cha-Ching!

You Won't Believe How Much The 'Teen Mom' Stars Get Paid!

January 1, 2018 9:58AM

Click here to find out how Chelsea, Kailyn, Leah & more are making!

Fans have watched the cast members of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 start from the bottom. Before their tropical vacations, fancy cars, and huge homes, some of the ladies and gentleman of the show went through some hard times when it comes to money. Click here to find out how much the MTV reality stars are making, according to RadarOnline.com.

You Won't Believe How Much The 'Teen Mom' Stars Get Paid!

Back to intro
1/9
Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell currently make $25,000 per episode, a source told the site.
The dads of Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards, Gary Shirley and Tyler Baltierra also bring in $25,000 an episode. “It was all thanks to Amber,” the insider told Radar. “She made sure Gary made as much as she did when they were together.”
The exes cashed in too! Amber Portwood's ex, Matt Baier, made $5,000 to $10,000 per episode.
From specials and after shows, the cast receives a bonus of $1,000.
For season 6 of the show, Chelsea Houska’s baby daddy Adam Lind claimed she brought in $250,000.
A source told the site that prior to quitting the show, Adam was making $200,000 a season.
The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported new cast member Briana DeJesus only brought in $20,000 for her debut season on Teen Mom 2. She was originally on Teen Mom 3.
The site also reported that the Teen Mom 2 ladies Chelsea, Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry currently make over $300,000 a season.
Are you shocked with the cast's salary? Let us know your thoughts!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

ONE YEAR AGO, TODAY
Farrah Abraham SPOTTED With Ex Simon Saran Following 'Teen Mom OG' Reunion Feud