Nathan's girlfriend, Ashley, wrote about him, "@mtv never shows this side of Nathan. Always helping people out. When we were on our way to our first date he saw a family walking on the side of the highway,he turned around just to pick them up & take them to their destination.That’s when i knew i was going to fall in love." In the video, he is seen helping an unknown person with their car.

And Nathan took to Twitter to respond to his girlfriend's message and even take a dig at MTV!

He wrote, "Hahaha it’s ok love. Most [people] don’t understand that I’m a tv personality that signed a contract for @mtv to portray me anyway they want. I love you so much and as long as you, my family and friends know the true me, that’s fine."

As for the money, he said, "Plus, that paycheck isn’t too bad."

Kaiser, as seen on the MTV series. The reality star and his ex, Jenelle, are constantly fighting over their one son together , as seen on the MTV series.