Photo credit: shutterstock

Jade had been teasing the release date of the Tekashi for some time now. In July 2019, the model posted a picture of herself with the caption, “6 more months motherf**ker.” The caption had fans assuming that Tekashi ’s potential release date was slated for sometime in early 2020. However, the model later changed her caption to “these jail calls are serious,” but didn’t address the modification.