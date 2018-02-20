REALITY TV
‘Very Emotional’

Teresa Giudice Channels Her Mother In Heartbreaking Episode Of 'Hollywood Medium'

February 20, 2018 13:43PM

Antonia Gorga passed away at the age of 66 in March of last year.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice had an incredibly rough year in 2017, as she suffered a major loss when her mother, Antonia Gorga, passed away in March at the age of 66.  She decided to pay a visit to the Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry, in order to connect with her late mother which he revealed was “very emotional” for her in an exclusive with E! News.  Click through for all the details.  

Teresa Giudice Channels Her Mother In Heartbreaking Episode Of 'Hollywood Medium'

Antonia passed away in March of last year due to a fatal battle with pneumonia.  
On the upcoming third season, Teresa visits the Hollywood Medium where he revealed to E! News that it was one of the hardest readings he has done yet.
"That was really probably one of the toughest ones of the entire season because Teresa's reading, her grief was still very tangible. It was really clear in her face,” he told E! News exclusively.  
"She was still very much grieving her mother. And I think the reading came at an important time. I think it was necessary for her to have that experience. I think it's one of those ones where it will take time for her to really process the magnitude. Not only the experience but also of her grief. It was just a really vulnerable, emotional side of Teresa that I think people will see and be able to relate to. And I really appreciate that she put her grief so openly out there to the world because people will relate to it and also be able to heal from it who are in similar situations, just through that reliability. So that was really special.”
The good thing about the reading was that it brought Teresa some much needed closure, according to Tyler.  "I think obviously the inherent nature of this is comforting in knowing that our loved ones are around. I think for her it was also just about talking through the physical loss and I think she was still very much focused on that physical loss, and that's a very normal state to be in especially when a passing is so recent.”
He also added that Antonia made no mention of Teresa’s past legal troubles nor her husband Joe's future behind bars.  
"When she came through, her mother was really very much just focused on the present moment," he said. "And obviously her death came at a very difficult time when the family was going through a lot and anticipating a lot so I think she was just very much focused on kind of picking up those pieces and regrouping. There were messages that focused towards the future obviously for Teresa. I don't know what will be shown, what won't, but it was all very positive. There was nothing that came through that was any way negative and it was just very much focused on telling her what to focus on and what's worth your energy, what's not. Just help to provide that clarity for her so that was good.”
What are your thoughts on Tyler’s emotional reading for Teresa?  Sound off in the comments! 

