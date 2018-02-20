‘Very Emotional’
Teresa Giudice Channels Her Mother In Heartbreaking Episode Of 'Hollywood Medium'
Antonia Gorga passed away at the age of 66 in March of last year.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice had an incredibly rough year in 2017, as she suffered a major loss when her mother, Antonia Gorga, passed away in March at the age of 66. She decided to pay a visit to the Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry, in order to connect with her late mother which he revealed was “very emotional” for her in an exclusive with E! News. Click through for all the details.
